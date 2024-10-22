ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for schools on October 23 as rains continue in Bengaluru

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pre-university, degree, post-graduate, diploma, engineering colleges, and ITIs will function as usual

The Hindu Bureau

Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rains on October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Owing to continuous rains, as a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadi centres and private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru Urban District on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

G. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, issued an order on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) and said the decision was taken as the intensity of the rain would increase as per the orange alert forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

One killed in Bengaluru building collapse amid heavy rains; 5 rescued, at least 14 feared trapped

However, pre-university, degree, post-graduate, diploma, engineering colleges, and ITIs will function as usual.

The lack of learning time caused by the holiday should be compensated by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays, he added.

