GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday for schools on October 23 as rains continue in Bengaluru

Pre-university, degree, post-graduate, diploma, engineering colleges, and ITIs will function as usual

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rains on October 22, 2024.

Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rains on October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Owing to continuous rains, as a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadi centres and private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru Urban District on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

G. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, issued an order on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) and said the decision was taken as the intensity of the rain would increase as per the orange alert forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

One killed in Bengaluru building collapse amid heavy rains; 5 rescued, at least 14 feared trapped

However, pre-university, degree, post-graduate, diploma, engineering colleges, and ITIs will function as usual.

The lack of learning time caused by the holiday should be compensated by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays, he added.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Related Topics

bengaluru / rains / Karnataka / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.