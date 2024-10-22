Holiday for schools on October 23 as rains continue in Bengaluru

Owing to continuous rains, as a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadi centres and private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru Urban District on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

G. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, issued an order on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) and said the decision was taken as the intensity of the rain would increase as per the orange alert forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

However, pre-university, degree, post-graduate, diploma, engineering colleges, and ITIs will function as usual.

The lack of learning time caused by the holiday should be compensated by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays, he added.