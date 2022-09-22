Hole in Sumanahalli flyover: BBMP to study all 47 flyovers

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 22, 2022 21:27 IST

Days after a hole surfaced on the Sumanahalli flyover, located on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath said that the BBMP has given a contract to a company to study the stability and other issues related to all the 47 flyovers in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nath said: “Some damages in the flyover surface have been reported recently. We have given a contract to a company called Infra Support. This is a three-year running contract to study the stability and other issues related to flyovers. In the latest report, they said that there are no issues related to stability in the flyovers in Bengaluru.”

The BBMP has asked for another report from Infra support company by December on all 47 flyovers in the city, the Chief Commissioner said, adding that after the report is submitted, the BBMP will take action if there is a need for any repair.

A hole had surfaced on the Sumanahalli flyover, situated on the Goraguntepalya-Nayandahalli section of the ORR, over the busy Magadi Road connecting Nagarabhavi and the Dr. Rajkumar Samadhi, recently. The civic body has installed barricades around the hole to prevent untoward incidents and repair work started on Thursday.

“The Sumanahalli flyover study report said that there is an issue on the surface of the flyover. However, we had already resolved the issue, but on Tuesday, there was a hole on the surface of the flyover and this will be repaired,” Mr. Nath said.

The officials said that the flyover was commissioned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2010 and was handed over to the BBMP in 2016. In 2019 too, the flyover had seen a similar hole and the civic body had repaired it, officials said.

