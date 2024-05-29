GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hoax message written on sticky note in airport washroom puts security staff on alert

Published - May 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A hoax message written on a sticky note left in the washroom of Kempegowda International Airport put the security staff on alert for sometime on Wednesday.

The one line message stating “bomb in A3 and T1, will blast in 25 mins”, was found by one of the passengers who alerted the staff. The security personnel stepped up security checks before concluding that it was a hoax.

Based on the complaint, the airport police are planning to register a non cognizable report and seek court direction for further investigation. The security personnel stepped up checks and are verifying CCTV footage to identify the person involved.

