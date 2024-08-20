ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb threat emails sent to malls in Whitefield in Bengaluru

Published - August 20, 2024 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Several malls in the city received hoax emails stating that a bomb planted on the premises will be exploded in sometimes.

In one of the emails sent to the VR Bengaluru mall administration in Mahadevapura on Monday afternoon (August 19), the sender claimed that there were explosives on the mall premises.

The administration informed the police, who along with BDDS team rushed to spot and conducted thorough check before terming the threat as a hoax.

Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that a case was registered at the Mahadevapura police station and further probe was underway.

Similar mails received by other malls in the Whitefield Division were also verified and declared hoaxes after routine drill.

Earlier, similar hoax emails were sent to schools, colleges, airports, clubs, and even government offices to create disturbance, a police officer, said.

