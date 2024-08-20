GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb threat emails sent to malls in Whitefield in Bengaluru

Published - August 20, 2024 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Several malls in the city received hoax emails stating that a bomb planted on the premises will be exploded in sometimes.

In one of the emails sent to the VR Bengaluru mall administration in Mahadevapura on Monday afternoon (August 19), the sender claimed that there were explosives on the mall premises.

The administration informed the police, who along with BDDS team rushed to spot and conducted thorough check before terming the threat as a hoax.

Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that a case was registered at the Mahadevapura police station and further probe was underway.

Similar mails received by other malls in the Whitefield Division were also verified and declared hoaxes after routine drill.

Earlier, similar hoax emails were sent to schools, colleges, airports, clubs, and even government offices to create disturbance, a police officer, said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.