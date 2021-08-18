HMT launches ‘AMRUT’ to mark 75th Independence Day

BENGALURU

The watch has some special features to mark the occasion

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, HMT Limited, Bengaluru, launched a freedom commemorative watch named AMRUT on August 15 at the HMT Heritage Centre and Museum, Jalahalli.

After unfurling the national flag, A.K. Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, HMT Limited, launched two models of Amrut series in the presence of HMT officials. During his address, he informed that the watch symbolises the momentous years of the freedom struggle.

M.R.V. Raja, General Manager of HMT Ltd., while delivering the keynote address, informed that in true spirit of the occasion, Amrut watches have a photo of the Red Fort, a wavy flag, Ashoka Chakra, the number 75, and AMRUT etched on the dial. It has a multi-color dial with blue hands. Watches are available in gold plate and stainless steel versions. He also informed that the popular ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ watch is being revived.

Among those present at the function were Vaish Y.K., GM (O&M), M.R.V. Raja, GM (O&M), S. Ramprasad, GM (CP & AM), Naresh T. Gurudasani, GM (MBX).