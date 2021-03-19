Hit-and-run turns out to be a case of murder

Traffic police arrest victim’s wife and son who hired a taxi driver for the crime

The Whitefield traffic police, who were probing what appeared to be a hit-and-run incident that took place on January 21, uncovered the murder of 58-year-old man. The victim’s wife and son had allegedly paid a taxi driver to run over him and make it look like an accident. According to the police, a property dispute was the motive.

The deceased, Subbarayappa, an agriculturalist, was on his way to meet a client on his motorcycle. A vehicle rammed his two-wheeler on an empty stretch on Narige Road in Gunjur, Whitefield. Subbrayappa was thrown off the seat on to the road, and died.

The accident site was in an isolated place with no CCTV camera. “The road has many bad patches and humps. However, during a spot inspection, the police suspected that something was fishy. A special team, led by Inspector S.R. Manjunath, was formed to probe the hit-and-run case,” said M. Narayan, DCP, Traffic (East).

When the police examined footage from CCTV cameras further down the stretch, they saw an SUV without a registration number. The team was able to identify the vehicle on the basis of a sticker of a rental company. They traced the car rental company, identified the car, and accessed its GPS system. “We confirmed that the vehicle was at the accident site at the time the victim died,” said a police officer.

The police learnt that a person named Anil Kumar had booked the vehicle for a few days, but his phone was switched off. On analysing call record details, they learned that Anil had called Subbarayappa on the pretext of buying his agricultural produce. “It was a trap laid by Anil to get Subbarayappa to come to that isolated stretch of road,” said the police.

The special team discovered that, after the accident, Anil had borrowed a phone from a passer-by and called Subbarayappa’s wife Yashodhamma.

“When questioned, she denied having anything to do with the hit-and-run. By then, we had tracked down Anil who claimed that he was offered ₹6 lakh by Yashodhamma and her son G.S. Devraj to kill Subbarayappa,” said a police officer. “Devraj had filed a complaint stating that his father had been killed in an accident.”

Anil claimed to have taken an advance of ₹4.4 lakh from the mother and son, and enlisted the aid of Nagesh and Dhanush to kill Subbarayappa. He claimed that he got the idea from an advocate.

He got the damaged car repaired at a workshop. He paid ₹57,000 to get the front portion of the vehicle repaired.

“On further questioning, the wife and son confessed to the crime stating that Subbarayappa had an affair. The family thought that he would bequeath his property to his lover. Hence, they decided to eliminate him,” said a police official.

Anil, Yashodhamma and Devraj have been arrested and handed over to the Whitefield police. Nagesh and Dhanush are absconding, said the police who are also investigating the advocate who reportedly advised Anil.