Hit-and-run: Man and cousin killed in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 27, 2022 19:36 IST

Three people, all in their 20s, were killed in separate accidents in Hebbal early on Sunday.

In one case, Kiran, 23, and his cousin Yatish, 23, who were software engineers, were victims of a hit-and-run, according to the police.

They lived in Amruthalli and worked for an IT firm from home. A probe revealed that Kiran had bought a new bike and the duo decided to go for a ride at around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday.

While they were on Byatarayanapura service road, a car coming from Kodigehalli junction knocked their bike down. They fell and sustained severe injuries. Passers-by took them to a hospital in the area where they were declared as brought dead.

The car driver sped away and the Hebbal Traffic Police have taken up a case of hit-and-run. “Yatish hailed from Holalkere in Chitradurga and lived with his cousin in Amruthalli,” said a police officer. Efforts are on to track down the driver.

Scooter rider killed

In another incident, a 27-year-old private firm employee was killed after he lost control over his scooter and rammed a road divider on the ring road at Hebbal early on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Raghuveer. He was a resident of Bagalagunte and was returning home after attending a function at a friend’s house in Hegde Nagar, said the police. The Hebbal Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.