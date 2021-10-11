Hit-and-run case: Retired HAL employee arrested

Bengaluru

11 October 2021 03:51 IST

Cops sourced his image from a photocopying shop he stopped at after the incident, and shared it with paper and LPG deliverymen and local shopkeepers to track him down

The K.R. Puram traffic police cracked a case of a hit-and-run that took place 19 days ago and arrested the motorist, a retired HAL employee, who allegedly mowed down a pedestrian near Kasturinagar on the night of September 21 and sped off. A police team, however, was able to track him down with the help of CCTV footage recovered from a photocopying and stationery shop that the motorist had visited after the accident.

When the incident was reported, the K.R. Puram traffic police registered a case of hit-and-run, but there was very little evidence. Inspector Mohammed M.A. and his team analysed footage from 59 CCTVs but were unable to get the registration number of the car. “All we could get was the make of the car and direction it was heading,” said a police officer.

It so happened that shortly after running over the pedestrian, the driver stopped at a store in the area to get some photocopies. While scanning the footage and seeing the make of car, the police realised that he was a likely suspect. They made photographs of his face from the CCTV footage of the shop and shared copies with LPG delivery boys and paper boys, shopkeepers and hawkers in the area, as well local informers’ circle. Their efforts paid off, when they were able to locate his address. “We issued a notice to him to appear before the police for questioning on Saturday. Sridhar meanwhile surrendered before the court and obtained bail,” the police officer added.

When he appeared for questioning, he reportedly told the police that it had been raining heavily at the time of the accident and that was why he could not stop.