History-sheeter shot at, arrested

The Peenya police, on Sunday, opened fire at history-sheeter Prabhu (34), who was on the run after allegedly attempting to kill a businessman on November 6, and arrested him.

According to the police, Prabhu had taken a ‘supari’ of ₹2 lakh to eliminate Somanath, the owner of a tarpaulin manufacturing unit in Peenya. “The contract was taken out by the victim’s nephew Nagesh (22), who contacted Prabhu through his contact, one, Krishnoji Rao,” said a senior police officer. All three accused, Prabhu, Nagesh, and Krishnoji have been arrested. “We recovered a car belonging to Nagesh in Krishnoji’s possession,” the police officer added.

Investigations have revealed that Nagesh, who also runs a tarpaulin business, was making a loss while Somanath’s company was doing well. To recover his losses, Nagesh allegedly decided to kill his uncle and take over his business. “He contacted Krishnoji and offered ₹10 lakh as supari. Krishnoji in turn asked Prabhu to do the job and paid him ₹2 lakh for the hit,” said the police.

On November 6, while Somanath was returning home, Prabhu and his associate attacked him with a machete. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to a private hospital. On Sunday morning, inspector Mudduraj along with his team tracked down Prabhu at Thippenahalli where he was hiding.

The police surrounded the area and asked Prabhu to surrender, but he allegedly attacked two police constables. Mudduraj opened fire and aimed for Prabhu’s right leg. According to the police, Prabhu is an accused in several cases of robbery, burglary, and attempt to murder over the last five years.