History-sheeter sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment

The sessions court on Friday convicted a history-sheeter who was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in 2015 and sentenced him to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The convict, Muniraja, has 24 criminal cases pending against him and he had attempted to kill Venkatesh, a resident of Banashankari after he refused to help him get bail. According to the police, Muniraja, an associate of the gangster, Rizwan, had committed 13 criminal cases around the city in a single day in 2017. “Though he would be arrested, he would get bail and continue committing crime. This is a problem we face with many rowdies who are arrested and released on bail,” said a police officer.

In an attempt to tackle the problem, the south division police set up a court monitoring cell to keep track of cases pertaining to notorious rowdies on a daily basis. The cell also ensures that witnesses get adequate protection so that they can depose before the court without fear or pressure. “There are around 663 criminal cases pending against the rowdies over the last 14 years and these cases will now be monitored by a dedicated team till they reach their logical conclusion,” said Harish Pandey, DCP (South), who started the cell.

An officer of the rank of ASI and PSI at each police station has been assigned to monitor the cases and coordinate with the prosecution as well as counsel witnesses. “Due to this effort, cases are getting fast hearing dates,” the DCP added.