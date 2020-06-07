History-sheeter out on bail hacked to death

A 27-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death at his house in HAL police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased, Aravinda Seena, was living alone in a rented house at LBS Nagar when an armed gang hacked him to death. The murder came to light on Sunday morning, when neighbours noticed the house door ajar and blood stains. The HAL police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

Inquiries so far have revealed that Seena had over half a dozen criminal cases pending against him. Seena was in the central prison for one of the cases and was released on bail recently. Seena then moved into a rented house to avoid confrontation with his rivals.

The police suspect that the murder could be owing to old rivalry.