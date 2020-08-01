History-sheeter murdered; gang rivalry suspected

A history-sheeter was murdered by unidentified assailants in Kumbalgod police station limits, on the outskirts of the city, on Friday night. According to the police, the victim, Sunil, 30, was a resident of Besthamanahalli in Anekal taluk and was a suspect in several cases in Attibele police station limits.

“The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Friday close to a hotel near Mysuru Road. Sunil was attacked while he was getting into his car after having dinner. He was dragged by five to six people and was attacked with swords and other weapons,” said a police officer.

Sunil’s driver who attempted to save him was also attacked. He is being treated in a private hospital at Jigani.

The police suspect gang rivalry as the motive and are searching for the assailants.