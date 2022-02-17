History-sheeter, aide arrested for trying to cheat police with forged surety bonds

The Yeshwantpur police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly trying to cheat the police with forged surety bonds for bail. When the police verified the property documents, they found that the deeds had been submitted as surety in another case.

“The accused, Yuvaraj , is a notorious rowdy with over 13 cases. He had been detained by the police and was asked to submit a collateral surety to obtain bail,” said a police. He allegedly arranged for his associate, Kempaiah, to submit forged land documents.

Kempaiah had already bailed Yuvaraj by providing the same property as surety. When the accused jumped bail, the court had impounded his property documents, the police added. “He promised Kempaiah ₹5,000 for helping him,” said the police.

The duo has been arrested for cheating and forgery. They have been remanded in judicial custody.