The historic Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee park, that was laid out in 1927 to mark the completion of 25 years of rule of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, is now in a sorry state due to neglect by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The lung space, which stretches between Town Hall and Jumma masjid, was built by Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail as part of the silver jubilee. The dewan (prime minister of the erstwhile princely State of Mysuru) had embarked upon several projects to celebrate the silver jubilee. The park, which in bygone days had hundreds of trees, is located between N.R. Road and Silver Jubilee Park Road.

Over the past 15 years, the park has lost its aesthetics. Thanks to the construction of a flyover and the BBMP’s apathy in maintaining the space, it has now turned into a dumping yard and illegal parking spot. At night, a portion of the park, opposite Jumma masjid, is used for parking vehicles that carry flowers to the market. The waste generated is dumped in the same place.

U.K. Irfan Khan, a resident, told The Hindu that the park reeks of foul smell due to dumping of waste and urination. Despite requesting the BBMP to fix the problem, no action has been initiated by the civic body, he alleged.

Though parks cannot be used for other purposes, at night, a few men demand money to allow parking inside the park, he alleged.

“With the BBMP looking the other way, I have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct civic officials to redevelop the park. I hope at least the CM will show interest in saving this lung space right in the middle of the Central Business District,” Mr. Khan said.

Another resident claimed that though the gate of the park is locked on most days, people jump over the gate to get inside. In another portion, the wall has been broken, which how the space is also used for parking vehicles. He alleged that many illegal activities take place inside the park. Authorities do not act on complaints by residents, he alleged.

A BBMP official admitted that the park is in a sorry state before adding that the civic body will look into the matter and see what could be done to redevelop the place.

