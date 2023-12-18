Historian’s take on India’s diverse, changing food culture

December 18, 2023 09:00 am | Updated December 17, 2023 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

When Charmaine O’Brien first came to India, back in 1995, she thought that Indian food mostly comprised of oily, spice-laden curry: the sort of food she had encountered at Indian restaurants back home in Australia. “I thought this is what people in India ate at home. I didn’t know any better,” she says at a recent event at the Bangalore International Centre titled Tasting the Trends where the writer and food historian delved into India’s culinary zeitgeist.

She found herself fascinated by the diversity of India’s food culture, noting that even the snacks available on a train changed a hundred-odd km down the track. “I also noticed that a lot of people felt sorry for me because I had to eat outside,” she says, with a smile. People only ate outside when they were travelling and had no other choice, she noticed, only venturing into a restaurant on a special occasion. This was interesting to me because, in Australia, it was all about restaurants and chefs. That was where the best food was,” says Charmaine, who is known for her scholarship around both Indian and Australian cuisine. “Food at home was considered the best food.”

She also mentions that most of her other books such as Flavours Of Delhi, Recipes From An Urban Village and The Penguin Food Guide to India, lean towards what she–for want of a better term–thinks of as traditional Indian food. “But when I was doing the Penguin Food Guide, I was also noticing how India was changing around me,” says Charmaine, who recently released her latest book, Eating the Present, Tasting the Future: Exploring India Through Her Changing Food.

ADVERTISEMENT

An outsider looking in

Very early in the talk, Charmaine addresses what she foresees to be the elephant in the room. “I am obviously not an Indian,” she says, adding that this offers both advantages and disadvantages when it comes to documenting the food of the subcontinent. For starters, as an outside observer, she believes that it allows her to notice things that someone on the inside may miss. “Because I am an outsider, I have some unique perspectives to offer,” says Charmaine, who has, however, travelled extensively across India, visiting many home kitchens in the country and has an Indian partner. “I do acknowledge that because I am not Indian, I may miss nuances,” she says.

Using photographs, she takes her audience into kitchens all over the country, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bihar, sharing her experience of these encounters. “I have been everywhere in India and had the privilege of getting into people’s homes. They were incredibly generous to me in that respect,” says Charmaine. She also mentions that this interest in Indian food and its history catalysed a similar interest in Australian food history. “I was an aspiring food historian, and I didn’t know about my own country’s food history,” she says, recalling how she grew up in the 1950s, eating a lot of meat, bread and cabbage. “I didn’t think there was anything to see there. I didn’t think Australia had a food history.”

Part of the reason for that, of course, is that despite being home to people from different backgrounds, “our general food culture is not that diverse,” she says, pointing out that Australian food systems are largely industrialised with most people buying their food in similar-looking supermarkets. “There is no different embedded food culture because every food we eat in Australia, with a couple of exceptions (such as macadamia nuts and seafood), comes from somewhere else,” says Charmaine. According to her, the Australian food history of the 19th century is very linked to the British food history of the same time. “This is tied to the Industrial Revolution that created a lot of significant change in Britain. Australia is kind of a product of that,” she says. She also says that she has noticed a similar socio-cultural change happening in India over the last few decades. “I wanted to capture that. This is an amazing story.”

A changing food culture

“No power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”

This line, written by the French Romantic writer Victor Hugo and uttered by Manmohan Singh at the end of his 1991 Budget speech that marked India’s shift to a market economy, also could be applied to India’s shifting food culture, as Charmaine implies.

She still remembers what things were like when she visited and lived in the country. “There was still a socialist-style economy, and you couldn’t get a lot of things.” Even something like packaged yoghurt was not available back then in local shops; one had to go to a halwai to get yoghurt. She recalls a friend telling her that everyone made it at home, something she began doing as well. “Packaged yoghurt is the fastest growing dairy product in India today,” she points out, adding that while the convenience of packaged food is undeniable, especially for women who continue to disproportionately carry the burden of preparing food for the family, it comes with some repercussions.

Extra packaging material, for instance, today so ubiquitous, ends up clogging landfills, for instance, she says, showing her audience a picture of a supermarket filled with plastic-shrouded vegetables. “When I was in Delhi, the sabziwallah would come to the front door. You can’t get more convenient than that, and there was no plastic,” she recalls. Some of the other significant changes in India’s food culture she has noticed are the following: more homogenised snacks at railway stations, a vibrant eating-out and ordering-in culture, a glut of cake shops with myriad offerings and a burgeoning local cheese, chocolate and wine industry, among other things, points out Charmaine. She believes that travel, exposure, more disposable income and even cooking shows like Master Chef have played a significant role in this transformation. “None of this happens on its own; it is all interrelated,” she says, adding that multiple things influence consumer behaviour.

Idea of super foods

“We can change it in many ways,” she says, offering the example of millets. Though the grain is today being touted as a superfood and has attained undeniably nationalistic undertones, this was not always so, she says, recalling an incident with a friend who called it poor people’s food. “What has happened? Have millets changed?” she asks.

According to her, while the food stays the same, it is the messaging around it that has gone through a complete overhaul, fuelled by the global trend in wellness that has come out of the U.S. While it does mean that people are more open to the many nutrition benefits offered by millet, and it is fast losing the “poor person food” tag, the superfood narrative is deeply problematic in Charmaine’s opinion. “Superfoods distort food systems, distort how people see food,” she says. “There is no such thing as a superfood. All natural, unprocessed foods are good for you in different ways, and that is why you need to eat a variety of food.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.