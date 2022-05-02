Hilton-Embassy combine announces completion of two hotels, a convention centre in Bengaluru

Dual branded hotel complex ushers in a new era of post-pandemic travel: Hilton

Dual branded hotel complex ushers in a new era of post-pandemic travel: Hilton

Hilton, an international hospitality brand, in partnership with Embassy REIT, a real estate investment trust, has announced the opening of a new, 266-keys full-service hotel and Hilton Convention Centre, a Meetings, Incentives, Conference/Conventions and Exhibitions/Events (MICE) infrastructure at Embassy Manyata Business Park, here in the city on Monday.

The Hilton-Embassy combine had opened a 353-key Hilton Garden Inn at Embassy Manyata Business Park in March this year, making the dual-branded hotel complex with a total of 619 rooms. The hotels are directly linked to 60,000 square feet of convention space, to make it convenient for business events and large desi weddings. The convention centre is comprised of a 13,000 square feet pillar-less grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 people.

“The Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata is one of the largest hotel complexes in South India, and amongst the biggest in the country. The dual-branded hotel complex has a total of 619 rooms,’‘ claimed Hilton officials.

Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Hilton in India, said, “The opening of one of the largest hotel complexes in South India is a key milestone for Hilton as it ushers in a new era of post-pandemic travel.’‘

Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex which we are confident will emerge as Bengaluru’s brightest beacon of hospitality,’‘ said Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT.