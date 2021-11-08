Hike in auto fares in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

08 November 2021 16:42 IST

The revised fares will come into effect from December 1

Autorickshaw drivers have hiked the minimum fare to ₹30 for the first 2 km with effect from December 1.

From thereon, the journey will cost ₹15 per km.

The night fare – between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. –– will be the new minimum fare plus 50%.

The waiting fare after the first five minutes will be ₹5 per 15 minutes. The luggage will be free up to 20 kg. Beyond 20 kg, the tariff is ₹5 per kg. The maximum luggage autos will carry is 50 kg.