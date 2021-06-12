Bengaluru12 June 2021 10:04 IST
Highlights of COVID-19 restrictions in Bengaluru effective for a week from June 14
Updated: 12 June 2021 10:40 IST
A maximum of 40 people are allowed to attend marriage functions, which are allowed to be conducted at homes; five people allowed for funerals.
While continuing the current lockdown restrictions in 11 districts that have high positivity rate for COVID-19, the Karnataka government on June 10 modified some of the restrictions imposed in other districts, including Bengaluru, from June 14 to 21.
Here is a list of what is allowed in Bengaluru and what is not from June 14 to 21:
- Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and dairy will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ration shops too will be open.
- Standalone liquor shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Parks will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for walking and jogging, but group activities are prohibited.
- Street vendors can carry out their business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Optical shops are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Auto rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers.
- Daily night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m.
- E-commerce activities are allowed during night curfew also.
- Maximum of 40 people are allowed to attend marriage functions, which are allowed to be conducted at homes.
- Maximum of five people allowed for funerals.
- There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel.
- Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed.
- Travel for boarding train, flight or bus is permitted with valid travel documents.
- All construction activities are permitted and shops related to construction, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function.
- All industries will be allowed to open with 50% staff. However, garment industries will function with 30% employees.
- In addition to the already operating government offices, the following can open with 50% staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India.
- Weekend curfew is from 7 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. Monday.
- Only essential and emergency services are permitted during weekends. Liquor shops too are permitted between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
