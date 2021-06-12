Highlights of COVID-19 restrictions in Bengaluru effective for a week from June 14

A file photo of shops on S.P. Road closed, during the lockdown, in Bengaluru.

A maximum of 40 people are allowed to attend marriage functions, which are allowed to be conducted at homes; five people allowed for funerals.

While continuing the current lockdown restrictions in 11 districts that have high positivity rate for COVID-19, the Karnataka government on June 10 modified some of the restrictions imposed in other districts, including Bengaluru, from June 14 to 21. Here is a list of what is allowed in Bengaluru and what is not from June 14 to 21: Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and dairy will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ration shops too will be open.

Standalone liquor shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parks will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for walking and jogging, but group activities are prohibited.

Street vendors can carry out their business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Optical shops are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auto rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers.

Daily night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m.

E-commerce activities are allowed during night curfew also.

Maximum of 40 people are allowed to attend marriage functions, which are allowed to be conducted at homes.

Maximum of five people allowed for funerals.

There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel.

Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed.

Travel for boarding train, flight or bus is permitted with valid travel documents.

All construction activities are permitted and shops related to construction, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function.

All industries will be allowed to open with 50% staff. However, garment industries will function with 30% employees.

In addition to the already operating government offices, the following can open with 50% staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India.

Weekend curfew is from 7 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. Monday.

Only essential and emergency services are permitted during weekends. Liquor shops too are permitted between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.



