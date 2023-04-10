Higher Education Department warns of action if UUCMS not implemented 

April 10, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Higher Education Department on Monday once again announced that stringent action will be taken against universities which fail to implement the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). This comes after the department added newer modules like financial planning and monitoring, human resources, and student support system to the software on March 23.

“All universities are hereby ordered to use all the modules of the UUCMS. In case the order is violated, then the officials concerned will be directly responsible and they should also bear the expense for the same,” said Nandakumar. B., Undersecretary to Government, Higher Education Department, in a circular passed on Monday.

Even though the system was made mandatory last year, several private colleges and universities had not implemented it as there were many glitches. The students too had opted to join private universities as there were delays in processing the admissions at government colleges through the portal.

However, the department had released the advanced version of the software with newer modules to solve these glitches.

Managements at universities and colleges said that despite the newer version, there are still some glitches within the system, which should be addressed. “It is a good system, no doubt, but it should be made foolproof. The app was not made properly and especially after the integration of the National Education Policy (NEP), it has become more problematic. The technological experts should meet frequently to resolve these glitches. The system should be made more flexible and user friendly,” said H. Prakash, Principal, Maharani College.

Other private universities are taking time to implement the UUCMS systematically.

“We are still a new university. We are awaiting the meeting of our governing council. After the meeting, we will look into this matter,” said Kiran Jeevan, Public Relations and Placement officer, St. Joseph’s University.

