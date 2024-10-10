Higher Education Department signs MoU with five tech companies to provide technology-based quality education

With an aim to provide technology-based quality education to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students in Karnataka, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, has facilitated the exchange of Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with five organisations on Wednesday.

LLF will be conducting a 20-hour offline workshop titled ‘Women and Artificial Intelligence Program’ in collaboration with Dell Technologies, for girls of Government First Grade Colleges in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur, Mandya, and Mysuru.

In this programme, students will be trained in trending topics like elementary data and analytics, data analysis using Artificial Intelligence and job readiness skills, personality development skills, communication skills, and the like.

The MoU with MAP is expected to build art appreciation capacity among faculty and students, interdisciplinary and comprehensive learning, skill development and creation of research opportunities in art related fields.

Programmes to be offered by ICT Academy for government institutions include faculty development programme on IT/ITES, non IT courses, access to international research journals of ICT Academy, corporate partnership programmes, power seminars, and others.

Blendnet Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has created Sakshm, an online learning platform powered by Disha, an Al teaching assistant. Students of government polytechnics and government engineering colleges can practise coding problems on Sakshm and have doubts clarified by Disha.

Pantech Solutions India Pvt Ltd. will conduct a free faculty development programme (FDP) training, free resources, industry connect, free workshop for students and free online courses like ‘C’ Programming, Embedded Systems, JAVA Programming, MS Office, Graphics Design using Canva, C and C++ Programming, Circuit Design using Proteus, HTML and PHP through our Mobile Application.

