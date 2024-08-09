High-yielding, climate resilient varieties of IIHR to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A total of 13 high-yielding climate resilient and nutrient rich varieties of fruit, vegetable, flowers, and medicinal crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11 in New Delhi.

Mr. Modi will be releasing 109 climate-resilient varieties of different field and horticulture crops on that day.

High-yielding varieties from IIHR like Arka Udaya (mango), Arka Kiran (guava), and Okra hybrid Arka Nikita which is iodine rich will be released on that day.

Arka Vaibhav, which is a variety of tuberose which has double type white flowers and is ideal for the purpose of cut flowers with a yield level of 2.5 to 3 lakh spikes per hectare, and Arka Shreeya, a crossandra variety which is large and novel with orange - red coloured flowers with resistance to Phytophthora wilt, will also be released.

The Dolichos bean variety Arka Vistar, Arka Chandra variety pummello, gladiolus varieties, Arka Amar and Arka Aayush, two velvet bean varieties rka Dhanvatari and Arka Daksha, Arka Ashwagandha and Arka Prabhavi are the other varieties which will be launched on Sunday.