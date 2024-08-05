GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High-security measures at KIA: BIAL issues passenger advisory

Published - August 05, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BIAL said it is expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence day week.

| Photo Credit: file photo

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a passenger advisory asking passengers to plan their travel to the airport in the wake of high-security measures being put in place at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

BIAL said that it is expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence day week.

“Owing to the high-security measures in August, there may be delays in passenger processing at the airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the airport to allow sufficient time for security checks. While you are here early, experience our range of services from shopping and dining to unwind at the lounge,” states the advisory.

