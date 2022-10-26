High school dropout from A.P. arrested for house break-ins in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The HSR Layout police have arrested a 28-year-old high school drop out from Andhra Pradesh involved in several house break-ins. The accused Arun Kumar Reddy was arrested based on a theft case reported in the HSR Layout. A team led by Inspector Ravi K. analysed CCTV footage and identified the accused through old records.

The police recovered 178 grams of gold valuables, a laptop and two mobile phones worth ₹8.5 lakh from him. The accused hails from Kadiri town in Andhra Pradesh and had come to city few years ago to work. He was planning to get his passport and visa to go to Dubai and sought the help of his sister’s friend working in city. Reddy had committed petty thefts initially at his relatives houses to arrange money for the passport and visa and gave it to his sister’s friend.

Reddy started committing house break-ins after identifying the locked houses and kept a watch on them. The accused would take the stolen valuables to his home town and pawn them and return with the money. He would lead a lavish life and buy branded cloths and accessories and stay in star hotels and bet on IPL, a police officer said.

With his arrest the police so far have cracked two house break-ins reported in HSR Layout and Begur police station limits. The police are further investigating to ascertain his possible involvement in other house break-ins.