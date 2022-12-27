High-level meeting called to address land acquisition issues for PRR and STRR

December 27, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Stressing the need to have both the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) to manage Bengaluru’s traffic, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed concern that the earlier three attempts to call tenders for constructing the Peripheral Ring Road had failed due to the problems associated with land acquisition.

A high-level meeting has been convened to resolve the issues related to land acquisition, he said, while replying to a debate on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on Bengaluru’s traffic situation, Mr. Bommai said the government was studying the best practices in cities like London, New York, and Shanghai, to resolve the traffic woes of Bengaluru.

“It takes a long time to reach airports by road in all these cities, though they have fast trains,” he said. “We are studying how they are resolving their traffic problems.”

“There is a dire need to have a scientific study on Bengaluru traffic. We have spoken to experts at the Indian Institute of Science in this regard and are also examining several old reports,” he said.

He pointed out that an ADGP-level officer had been appointed as Special Commissioner for handling Bengaluru’s traffic.

He maintained that there was a lot of improvement in traffic management after the new ADGP was posted.

“This is evident with the average time for movement of traffic near Hebbal flyover reducing from the earlier 20 minutes to 7-8 minutes now,” he said.

The new ADGP has made all the police staff to be present on the road during peak hours and stopped the manual system of physically stopping vehicles and levying fine for traffic violations, as this would add to traffic snarls, he said.

“We are now dependent mainly on cameras to identify violators while the fine is collected through digital system. But we are getting more penalty amount now than physical inspection era,” he said.

He said the government was trying to put the 7,000 CCTV cameras, installed under the Nirbhaya scheme in the city, to a multi-purpose use by trying to utilise them for traffic management.

“We have both swirl and AI cameras under the Nirbhaya scheme. The AI cameras are helping in focusing on areas where there is thick traffic.”

Presently, Bengaluru has a human population of 1.25 crore and a vehicle population on the same scale. However, the vehicle population is set to exceed the human population within five years, as 5,000 new vehicles are entering the roads every day, he said.