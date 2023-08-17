HamberMenu
High Grounds police question BBMP contractors

The contractors have been questioned on whether the signature in the petition submitted to the governor belonged to them and if they have willingly signed the petition

August 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Grounds police summoned K.T. Manjunath, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors association and several others to question them regarding the complaint they had submitted before the governor, accusing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of demanding a commission to release the pending bills.

The police questioned the contractors on whether the signature in the petition submitted to the governor belonged to them and if they have willingly signed the petition. 

The officials said that questioning of almost 50% of the contractors is done and their statements have been recorded while the remaining contractors who are signatories to the petition will be questioned soon.  

A group of BBMP contractors, led by the association president, filed a petition to governor accusing Mr. Shivakumar of pressuring the officials not to release the bills despite completion of works, and sought necessary directions.

The governor’s office forwarded the petition to the jurisdictional police for inquiry into the allegations.

