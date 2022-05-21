High-end 2D echo machines donated to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru

The echo machies were donated by Rotary Bangalore Palmville in association with Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research in Bengaluru now has a total of 36 echo machines. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has got two high-end 2D Echocardiography Colour Doppler machines costing around ₹60 lakh.

They were donated by Rotary Bangalore Palmville (a club under Rotary District 3190) in association with the club‘s CSR partner- Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This echocardiography machine is used for basic evaluation of all cardiac problems for diagnosis and management.

Institute Director C N Manjunath said the institute now has a total of 36 echo machines. “Over 1,000 echocardiograms are done daily at the hospital. The two new machines are a great value addition. Annually, we conduct two lakh echocardiogram procedures, the highest in the world,” he said.

The machines were handed over on May 17 to Dr Manjunath by Rotarian Fazal Mehmood (Governor, District 3190) and Tirupathi Rao Vaddi, CFO of Inflow Technologies in the presence of Rotarian O P Khanna, founder of Needy Heart Foundation.

The club signed an MoU with Jayadeva institute to conduct joint camps to create awareness about cardiac diseases and conduct screening camps in underprivileged communities in rural Karnataka.