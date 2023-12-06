High Court to hear pleas on HSRP issue on December 14

December 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Wednesday informed the High Court of Karnataka that the Transport Commissioner on December 1 held a meeting with the representatives of the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India and various individual manufacturers of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on fixing HSRP to old vehicles registered in the State prior to April 1, 2019.

The government also submitted the proceedings of the meeting, in which the government had justified its decision of allowing fixation of HSRP to old vehicles by the vehicle manufacturers through their authorised dealers across the State.

Meanwhile, the association has complained that the manner of implementation of the HSRP for old vehicles, is favouring only a few selected HSRP manufacturers who have good ties with vehicle manufacturers, and sought a stay of the August 17, 2023 notification for implementing the HSRP for old vehicles through the vehicle manufacturers.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, which is hearing the association’s appeals filed by the government and the HSRP manufacturers on an interim order passed by a single judge, has said that it will hear the appeals on December 14.

