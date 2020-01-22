High Court restrains authorities from evicting occupants of sheds in Bellandur

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restrained the State authorities from evicting or disturbing those living in sheds in survey number 35/2 of Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur, behind Mantri Espana apartments, and in Devarabeesanahalli and Kundalahalli, all areas situated in ward number 151 of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike.

However, the court made it clear that as the land in survey number 35/2 is private property, the BBMP can take action as per Section 321 of the the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act if any illegal structures were put up on the property.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka. The petitioner has alleged that several families residing in these pockets were illegally evicted by the city police and the BBMP.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the City Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry to find out the agency that had carried out the eviction and demolition process if the police have no information on this aspect.

The Bench issued this direction as the counsel for State government submitted on behalf of the jurisdictional police that the police had merely sent a patrolling team to the spot based a letter written by the BBMP seeking police protection for removing illegal sheds but the counsel for the BBMP said demolitions were not carried out by the BBMP.

As Marathahalli police had issued a notice to one Mr. Chetan, owner of property bearing survey number 35/2, asking him to remove the illegally constructed sheds on his property and provide details of illegal immigrants from Bangladeshi if such illegal immigrants were taken shelter in those sheds, the Bench directed the police to inform by January 29 that on what authority in law the notice was issued to the land owner and on what basis the police had got information that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were provided shelter in the sheds.

The counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the police notice also referred to a viral video on social media about living of illegal immigrants in Bellandur area.

The Bench observed that no body will blame police for taking action against illegal immigrant but the question is how the police could issue notice asking the land owner to remove illegal structures.

Also, the Bench directed the police officer, in charge of the patrolling squad that visited the spot on BBMP’s request to provide protection for eviction process, to provide details on what exactly transpired on the spot.