High Court refuses to impose a blanket ban on hoardings in Bengaluru for now

January 18, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Refusing to issue direction for a blanket ban on erecting hoardings across the city for now, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday said it would examine this plea during the next date of hearing and would not hesitate to impose an exemplary cost on those who have put up hoardings and banners sans permission, based on the response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while hearing PIL petitions, through which the court has been monitoring the BBMP’s actions against illegal advertisement hoardings, banners, etc.

Without permission

Earlier, advocates for the petitioners pointed out that a large number of hoardings and banners were being erected without obtaining permission from the BBMP and sought a direction prohibiting the putting up of hoardings and banners.

However, the court said the petitioners have not placed any materials to show that hoardings and banners, which they referred to in their statement, were put up without obtaining permission from the BBMP.

While directing the BBMP to respond to the allegations made by the petitioners, the Bench made it clear that its earlier direction for the State government and the BBMP to deposit ₹50 each for every illegal hoarding in the city is in force and it would examine this aspect based on the response of the civic agency to the allegations made by the petitioners.

Bangalore

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.