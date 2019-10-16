High Court allows BU Vice-Chancellor to continue in post till Oct. 25

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday allowed Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal to continue in the post till October 25 while extending the stay against a single judge order that had set aside his appointment.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar extended the stay till October 25.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Universities in Karnataka (the Governor) has also filed an appeal questioning the correctness of the September 24 single judge order.

The single judge order had quashed June 12, 2018 order of appointment of Mr. Venugopal as Vice-Chancellor by holding that the Chancellor’s decision to appoint him to the post was contrary to Section 14(4) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2002 as the Chancellor had not taken “concurrence of the State government” for his appointment.