Hi-tech entertainment centre at KSR Bengaluru 

An entertainment centre for the general public and passengers was inaugurated at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Thursday. Named ‘Gamineaszy KSR’, the entertainment centre has virtual reality, console, and motion games. The price starts at ₹30 for a quick motion game, said South Western Railway in a press release.

On Thursday, the DRM also inaugurated various amenities to better serve the differently abled and senior citizens. The initiative includes better accessibility features such as sign language announcements for the speech and hearing challenged, Braille maps, signage, and platform indicators. SWR has joined hands with Samarthanam Trust to provide these amenities, stated the release.