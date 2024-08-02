Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has modified the timings of restrictions on the movement of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) on Saturdays owing to a shift in peak hours.

Until now, the movement of HGVs was prohibited from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Bengaluru city. The modified regulations state that HGV movement will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

The decision comes after a study by BTP showed that the peak hours on Saturday start later when compared to all other days.

While traffic movement picks up from 7 a.m. and peaks between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays, on Saturdays, it picks up around 9 a.m. and peaks around 1 p.m, the study revealed.

“Peak hour usually starts after 11.30 a.m. on Saturdays. People tend to come out later than usual on Saturdays. Most schools have a holiday. Hence, the peak hour starts later. We will allow HGV movement between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.,” said M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

He clarified that the timings of HGV movement will remain the same on all the other six days.