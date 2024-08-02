GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prohibition timings on Heavy Goods Vehicles in Bengaluru modified on Saturdays

Citing peak traffic, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have prohibited HGV movement between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays 

Updated - August 02, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Until now, the movement of HGVs was prohibited from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Bengaluru city. Now, HGV movement will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Until now, the movement of HGVs was prohibited from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Bengaluru city. Now, HGV movement will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has modified the timings of restrictions on the movement of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) on Saturdays owing to a shift in peak hours. 

Until now, the movement of HGVs was prohibited from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Bengaluru city. The modified regulations state that HGV movement will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. 

The decision comes after a study by BTP showed that the peak hours on Saturday start later when compared to all other days.

While traffic movement picks up from 7 a.m. and peaks between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays, on Saturdays, it picks up around 9 a.m. and peaks around 1 p.m, the study revealed.  

“Peak hour usually starts after 11.30 a.m. on Saturdays. People tend to come out later than usual on Saturdays. Most schools have a holiday. Hence, the peak hour starts later. We will allow HGV movement between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.,” said M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.  

He clarified that the timings of HGV movement will remain the same on all the other six days.  

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / traffic / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.