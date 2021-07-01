Heroin worth ₹56 crore seized at KIA

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 20:38 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a woman from Africa who landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 8 kg of heroin worth ₹56 crore in the international market.

The accused was caught based on a specific input that she was landing at KIA with the consignment. She was bound for another flight to the Middle East when she was intercepted.

DRI officials confiscated her bags and after examining them found a false bottom in one of her suitcases where the heroin was stored. The woman, whose identity has been withheld, has been arrested. Officials suspect that she is a drug carrier working for a large international network, which is now under the scanner.