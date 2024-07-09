Herbalife and Shishu Mandir Launch ‘Eco-Wheels Women’s Initiative’

Herbalife, a health and wellness company and community, in partnership with Shishu Mandir, recently launched the “Eco-Wheels Women’s Initiative” at an event held in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to support marginalised women by providing opportunities for economic independence and skill development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbalife has sponsored a total of 115 E-Autos to empower women and LGBTQ+ individuals with economic opportunities, skills development, and leadership roles. Beyond the vehicles, Herbalife has also sponsored the training of 50 female drivers, aiding them in obtaining their licenses, and supported school children with essential items to alleviate financial strains, said a press release.

The autos were presented by Ajay Khanna, the Managing Director of Heartlife India. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, MLA of Mahadevapura Constituency, and Dr. Hella Mundhra, Founder of Shishu Mandir, were also present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, said, “The Eco Wheels Women initiative stands out for its dual focus, as it empowers women and embraces environmental sustainability. We are committed to diversity and inclusivity, and this project enables over 115 women and LGBTQ individuals, providing them with economic stability and independence. “

By introducing electric autos for last-mile connectivity, the aim is to further emissions and noise pollution, aligning with government efforts to promote electric vehicles, he further added.

Since the programme’s inception on April 13, 2022, eight batches of E-Auto drivers have been trained, with each batch growing in number. Rigorous training sessions follow, beginning with car simulator exercises and progressing to hands-on practice with skilled trainers. Once on the road, continuous support ensures compliance with programme requirements, and regular upkeep workshops maintain the E-Autos in good condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.