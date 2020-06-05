Herbal and medicinal plants gardens in court premises

05 June 2020 21:15 IST

The concept was prepared by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority

In a unique move to mark World Environment Day, the Karnataka High Court and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Friday launched a Herbal and Medicinal Plants gardens in the court premises in all the 178 taluks across the State, including the three benches of the High Court in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

The Herbal and Medicinal Plant gardens in the premises of the three benches of the High Court are designed in a unique way by creating an outline of a human body based on the model of Charaka, who grouped plants by the specific organ/organ system that they work on.

“The garden has been divided into eight plots, each containing medicinal plants, which act on particular body parts. We are planting samplings of 250 species in Bengaluru,” said Justice Aravind Kumar, a judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of the KSLSA. The gardens in Dharwad and Kalaburagi will have 350 species of plants.

Justice Aravind Kumar said the concept was prepared keeping in mind biodiversity, which is the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, and the tips to improve hygiene and the human immune system to fight diseases like COVID-19 on the model of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush).

The garden was inaugurated by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka in Bengaluru in a simple function by following social distancing norms and with a limited number of invitees. The judges of the High Court, senior government officials, the State Advocate-General, representatives of Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru planted saplings in different plots.

The separate plots in the garden are for plants beneficial to the immune system, digestive system, cardio vascular system, urinary system, musculoskeletal system, central nervous system and one dedicated to aromatic medicinal plants.

“The gardens are being developed in coordination with the departments of Ayush, Forests, Horticulture, and the Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority, who gave life to a concept prepared by the KSLSA,” said Justice Aravind Kumar while pointing out that a smaller version of the gardens are being developed in the court premises in all the 178 taluks.