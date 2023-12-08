Henry Naylor’s play ‘Afghanistan Is Not Funny’ uses humour to narrate a tragic story

December 08, 2023 09:00 am | Updated December 07, 2023 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Henry Naylor tries to find comedy in the most unusual places. In 2002, he packed his bags to Afghanistan, just a few months after the U.S. invasion post-9/11, to research a comedy play (Finding Bin Laden) he was writing at the time. In Kabul, he saw minefields and rusting tanks abandoned on the city’s outskirts. A Mujhadheen unit even apprehended him and had machine guns pointed at him!

“Every time I recounted my Afghan stories to my friends, they were agog and said, ‘You should write about that!’” says Henry.

Hence, he wrote Afghanistan Is Not Funny, the paradoxically titled comedy. The play also features some poignant pictures of Henry’s close friend and photographer, Sam Maynard, who accompanied Henry in his Afghan expedition.

“Sam was producing Finding Bin Laden with me. The show involved a lot of locations, and we thought it was impractical and expensive to build stage-sets. So, in place of scenery, we hit upon the idea of getting a stage-wide screen onto which we’d project photos taken in the actual warzone. They would be the backdrop to the action,” says Henry.

The photos became an integral part of Finding Bin Laden‘s success. “Now, more than 20 years later, we decided to revisit the same photos in Afghanistan Is Not Funny. The pictures elevate the show: they confirm the story’s authenticity. Some of the things that happened to us in Afghanistan were so extraordinary, I don’t think people would believe them, if Sam hadn’t documented them.”

Afghanistan Is Not Funny attempts to narrate a tragedy through humour. “It’s a difficult tight-rope to walk,” Henry acknowledges, “When using humour in tragedy, it’s important to be sensitive, tasteful and respectful.”

But he also believes humour is an effective tool to cope up with a tragedy. “Some of the funniest people I know aren’t comedians – they are members of the military, doctors and war correspondents. They have dealt with some of the most horrific and tragic situations known to mankind. Their ability to laugh keeps them sane. So, by using carefully considered jokes within my script, I think it gives it an authentic human experience.”

The play has won numerous acclaims over the years like The Soho Playhouse Medal for Dramatic Excellence, (Edinburgh Fringe 2022); Best International Show; Platinum Medal, Tvolution; Best International Show, TVO Awards and Best of the Broadwater (all at Hollywood Fringe 2022); Best Theatre and Adelaide Critics’ Circle Award Winner (both Adelaide Fringe 2022). Having already been chosen as one of British Theatre Guide’s Picks of 2022, in December the play was officially selected as one of only 14 shows for the Fringe Encore Series in New York – The Best of the Best of World Fringe. There it won The World’s Best Fringe Theatre Award.

This long list of accolades reminds us that Afghanistan Is Not Funny isn’t merely entertaining. Even Henry didn’t conceive it that way. There’s a strong political reason too.

“I thought the West’s hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan was shameful. We abandoned many Afghans who had worked for us, leaving them at the mercy of the Taliban. And their plight is being increasingly neglected by the press. The country simply isn’t receiving the coverage it used to do. Perhaps our show might play some small part in keeping the Afghan story alive.”

Afghanistan Is Not Funny will be staged in Ranga Shankara on December 9, 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Tickets on bookmyshow.com

