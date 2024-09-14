GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hemanth Nimbalkar is new head of Karnataka Intelligence 

Published - September 14, 2024 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

In a fresh IPS reshuffle, Additional Director-General of Police and Commissioner (ADGP) Hemanth Nimbalkar has been given the additional charge of Intelligence. He will also continue to hold the post of Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations. 

K.V. Sharath Chandra, who was ADGP Intelligence, has been given posts of ADGP, Recruitment, and ADGP and Commissioner, Traffic and Road Safety. He is replacing IPS Umesh Kumar in Recruitment and Alok Kumar in Traffic. 

Mr. Alok Kumar and Mr. Umesh Kumar, who were relieved from the posts, are yet to be given new roles. Sources say that another list of transfers may be released soon.

