Helping children identify birds in their environment the digital way

To mark Children’s Day, which falls on November 14, Early Bird, a learning programme to bring children closer to birds and nature, will launch a digital version of its popular flashcard game What’s That Bird?

The original physical flashcards, a tool to help children recognise and learn about 40 common Indian birds, was the first product created by Early Bird back in 2016, says Garima Bhatia, Programme Manager of Early Bird, a project of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF). “The flashcards were designed by Thoughtshop Foundation, a Kolkata-based design group and are now available in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada,” she explains.

Familiarisation

Every flashcard of What’s That Bird? features an image of a bird with its name, key information such as its diet and habitat, and other fun facts to help children spot and identify birds in their natural surroundings. “We wanted to familiarise children and adults with the common birds that are seen in India in the form of an attractive and educational game that would appeal across age groups,” she says

Bhatia believes that What’s That Bird? will appeal to children of different age groups. And that they will relate to the flashcards in different ways depending on their age. While younger children will be attracted to the arresting photos and learn to recognise the birds on the cards, slightly older children can also enjoy playing several fun games that come with the set. “These games are suitable even for adults who are new to birds,” says Bhatia, who also uses these flashcards during nature walks to point out features of the birds seen during the walk. “They are meant for anyone wanting to learn about not just the identification of Indian birds, but also their behaviour and habits, and fun facts about them,” she says.

Digital version

The digital version “retains the edutainment richness of the original flashcards while offering interactive features that make learning about birds even more fun and accessible,” states a release from Early Bird. It is now a more user-friendly, visually appealing game that can be played on various devices. “The digital version of the flashcards was designed with accessibility, fun, and learning in mind,” agrees Bhatia. “We aimed to create an engaging experience that appeals to children (and adults!) while also providing educational value.”

The digital version of the flashcards was conceptualised earlier this year by a young and enthusiastic student and game designer, Kruthi Raj, as part of her grad project, explains Bhatia. “We brainstormed and finalised on the digital flashcards that would be her project done as part of her master’s degree at the National Institute of Design,” she says.

User-friendly features, such as easy navigation, affirmative and encouraging feedback, and smooth gameplay, were incorporated during the design process, says Bhatia, explaining the process of developing these digital flashcards. Not only does the digital version of the flashcards have an Explore section where one can browse through 40 common Indian birds, learn about their food and habitat, and read fun facts about them, but there is now an audio component to the experience – users can also listen to bird calls. “This adds another dimension to recognising birds,” she says.

A meaningful connection

The digital version of these flashcards went through multiple iterations and was play-tested with children, both online and offline. “Feedback from children was incorporated into finalising the design and user experience of the digital flashcards,” says Bhatia, who believes that when children engage with these cards, they begin to recognise and learn about different bird species beyond just their names.

“By connecting each bird to its habitat or food sources, kids develop a deeper understanding of what birds need to survive,” she says, adding that this hands-on experience sparks a curiosity about the outdoors, inspiring kids to look for birds, observe their behaviours, and build a meaningful connection with the environment. “Over time, this connection fosters a sense of responsibility toward nature conservation.”

To know more, log into early-bird.in/flashcard-game/index.html