Helper electrocuted while clearing debris at mobile tower collapse site

December 17, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 20-year-old labourer died of electrocution, while cleaning the debris of a mobile tower that collapsed a few days ago, on Laggere Main Road in Nandini Layout on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jatin Kumar. He was part of a crane operator team to help remove the debris. The crane removing the debris came in contact with a live electricity wire and Jatin collapsed on the ground while others suffered a jolt and were thrown away from the crane. They escaped with minor injuries.

The severely injured Jatin was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

The Nandini Layout police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the telecom company and crane operators for further investigation.

The mobile tower collapsed due to construction activities on the adjacent plot on Friday in Parvathi Nagar, Laggere. Eleven people living in the adjacent building narrowly escaped and were evacuated after the incident.

