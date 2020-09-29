‘Help NIA in D.J. Halli violence probe’

HC direct State government to extend all possible assistance

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to extend all possible assistance and support to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its probe into two cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in relation to the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction on noticing that the NIA, which had deputed several officers to Karnataka to probe the two First Information Reports among the over 70 FIRs registered in connection with the violence, had written to the State government seeking tactical support to continue the probe.

The bench also directed the State government to empower Claims Commissioner H.S. Kempanna, a retired judge of the High Court, under provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 to enable him to summon any individual, documents and take assistance of an investigating agency, to assess the damage caused to public and private properties during the violence, and fix the liabilities.

The bench directed the NIA and the city police, who are investigating cases other than those handed over to the NIA, to submit reports on the progress of the probe.