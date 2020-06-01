Bengaluru

Help desks for migrant workers in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up help desks for migrant workers at all its citizen service centres. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has issued a circular in this regard.

A press release issued on Monday stated that the help desks would be manned by the jurisdictional Assistant Revenue Officers. They will help workers, who wish to return to their home towns, register on the State government’s Seva Sindhu portal. The help desks will be set up at all citizens service centres in BBMP limits and will have multi-lingual name boards, the release stated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:38:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/help-desks-for-migrant-workers-in-bengaluru/article31726361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY