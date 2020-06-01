Help desks for migrant workers in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up help desks for migrant workers at all its citizen service centres. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has issued a circular in this regard.

A press release issued on Monday stated that the help desks would be manned by the jurisdictional Assistant Revenue Officers. They will help workers, who wish to return to their home towns, register on the State government’s Seva Sindhu portal. The help desks will be set up at all citizens service centres in BBMP limits and will have multi-lingual name boards, the release stated.