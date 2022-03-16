Helmet campaign with Puneeth’s voice launched

The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday launched its awareness campaign on the importance of good quality helmets and the role they play in saving lives. To mark the launch of the Safety First campaign, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of the Kannada film star who passed away in October last year, distributed helmets to women traffic personnel at the Traffic Management Centre.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda launched a video clip with the voice of the late actor Puneeth Rajkuamar urging road users to follow traffic rules and wear helmets while riding bikes.

The video clip will be aired during the screening of his last film James scheduled to be released on Thursday, what would have been his 47th birthday. Helmets were also distributed to traffic policemen and a few members of the general public who attended the programme. “The goal of the campaign is to ensure that every household is aware of traffic rules,” said Mr. Gowda.

He added that bikers and pillion riders often use substandard helmets to avoid getting caught by police, Many don’t secure the straps. “The aim of the traffic department is to ensure the rules are followed strictly so that fatalities can be minimised,” he reiterated.