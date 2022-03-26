Hebbal flyover | Unused pillars erected by Bangalore Development Authority will be part of future projects

A view of the flyover loop pending at Hebbal, in Bengaluru. File photo

March 26, 2022 04:03 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also recently promised to address the issue

Pillars that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had erected to build additional loops on Hebbal Flyover before the project was halted are likely to be used in future projects. A few years ago, the BDA had taken up a project to add more loops to the existing flyover at a cost of ₹80 crore. The aim was to ease vehicular movement from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) towards Bengaluru for which pillars were constructed. “However in 2019, BMRCL had asked for the project to be halted as it was in the way of the metro alignment. Measures will be taken to integrate already built pillars with future projects,” said BDA commissioner Rajesh Gowda.

Various projects have been proposed to promote mass transit and decongest traffic and develop Hebbal junction into a transit hub. “Three metro stations – that are part of the ongoing ORR-Airport line under phase 2 A, phase III metro project and Sarjapur to Hebbal metro line – have been proposed at the junction. Keeping in mind future metro projects, BMRCL has consulted various agencies to address existing traffic issues and clear hurdles for future expansion. While implementing future projects, based on the feasibility, we may retain the new pillars. Pillars that are not required will be removed,” said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also recently promised to address the issue and the State Government is set to float a tender to widen the existing flyover at Hebbal. As per the plan, there is a proposal to add two lanes to the existing flyover on the west-side for motorists heading towards Bengaluru from the airport, and three lanes on the eastern side for the traffic coming in the opposite direction. Another proposal involves adding lanes for traffic moving from the city towards Tumakuru Road. The existing loop from the city to K.R. Puram will be retained along with two lanes for vehicles coming from K.R. Puram. Other projects include building an underpass for motorists heading to K.R. Puram from Tumakuru and widening the existing road to four-lanes for heading in the opposite direction.

22 suggestions received

BMRCL has received 22 suggestions from citizens to ease congestion at Hebbal Junction.

Suggestions on augmenting road and rail infrastructure ranged from making Hebbal Junction signal-free to building additional loops for vehicles heading towards Tumakuru Road. Others have suggested building a cable bridge over a portion of Hebbal lake by connecting Outer Ring Road with Airport Road. BMRCL will compile all the responses and submit them to the State Government.

“As per the proposal made by the RITES, future expansion projects would cost up to ₹250 crore and more funds are also required for land acquisition. We will study the suggestions we have received and incorporate them wherever feasible. The State Government will take the final decision on floating tenders and allocating roles to various agencies in implementing the projects,” said Mr. Parwez.