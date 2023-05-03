ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain leads to leakage in Bengaluru’s KIA Terminal 2

May 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain on the evening of May 2 resulted in leakage at the swanky new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport.

KIA recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall during the day, and a Twitter user posted a video and pictures of water leaking from outside Terminal 2.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, confirmed that there was a leakage in the kerbside of the new terminal.

“A downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage in the kerbside of Terminal 2 at BLR Airport. We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T2 will have teething problems which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues. At BLR Airport, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both our terminals,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The 2,55,661-sq.meters was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 and became operational on January 15. The terminal was built at a cost of around  ₹5,000 crore. The new terminal is located on the northeastern side of Terminal 1 and is designed by New York-based architectural firm SOM.

