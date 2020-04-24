Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, to continue for next few days

Bengaluru woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain early on Friday morning. The heavy rain was widespread and lasted for more than an hour in some parts of the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms received many complaints regarding fallen trees, and water logging. The heavy rains brought down the compound wall of the government quarters at Coolienagar in Laggere. The compound wall fell on many parked vehicles, sources said.

Complaints of water entering homes was received from Laggere and Sahakaranagar. However, it is not yet clear how many houses were inundated.

According to information gathered from the BBMP’s eight control rooms, tree falls were reported at Yeshwanthpur police station, Margosa Road, Govindarajanagar, Tilka Nagar and BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

Bengaluru will continue to receive rains over the next three to four days, said G.S. Srinivas Reddy from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The city has received an average 14 mm rainfall since Thursday night, with some areas receiving nearly 60 mm rains. “The city will continue to have overcast sky and may receive more rains through the day,” he said.

The unusual rains have been caused by the wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu, apart from the circulation over Arabian Sea. Several parts of South Interior Karnataka and Malnad region will receive rainfall over the next couple of days, he added.