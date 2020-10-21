Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, portion of SWD wall collapses near Hosakerehalli

Bengaluru

21 October 2020 12:47 IST

Heavy rain, accompanied by wind, lashed parts of Bengaluru Tuesday night and early on Wednesday. Kengeri, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Lakkasandra, V.V.Puram, Gottigere areas received over 100 mm of rain on Tuesday. Areas around Vidyapeeta, Nagarabhavi, Bapujinagar, Begur received over 90 mm of rainfall.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms received complaints regarding fallen trees in Malleshwaram, J.P. Nagar and Hosakerehalli and complaints regarding water logging from low lying parts in Kengeri, Rajarajeshwarinagar and Gottigere.

The heavy rains brought down a portion of Storm Water Drain (SWD) wall in Gurudatta Layout near Hosakerehalli. “We received the call about the wall collapse in the morning. Officials concerned are attending it. Complaints of water logging have been attended to,” control room personnel said.

According to information gathered from the BBMP’s eight control rooms, water logging was reported from various underpasses in the city including the ones located in Domlur, Gangenahalli and Vasanthnagar. According to KSNDMC forecast, heavy rains over BBMP areas is expected till the morning of 23 October.