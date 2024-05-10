Heavy rains in Bengaluru lead to leakage in Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal areas

The heavy downpour on Thursday, May 9, evening resulted in water leakage in certain areas of the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) terminal areas.

“A very heavy downpour of rain within a short span of time on the evening of May 9, 2024, resulted in water leakage in certain areas of the terminals at KIA. Our teams promptly responded to the situation to mitigate the impact and restore normal operations. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

A video has been doing rounds on social media showing water leakage from the airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) building due to Thursday’s rain. The spokesperson said that there was a leakage in the terminal building but could not confirm if the video was recorded yesterday.

On May 2, 2024, a heavy downpour had caused leakage in the kerbside of T-2.

The 2,55,661-sq.meters T-2 was built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore. The new terminal is located on the northeastern side of Terminal-1 and is designed by New York-based architectural firm SOM.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) readings at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the KIA station had recorded 72.4 mm rainfall.

IMD officials said rainfall recorded was between 8.30 a.m. on May 9 and 8.30 am on May 10.

