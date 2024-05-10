ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains in Bengaluru lead to leakage in Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal areas

Updated - May 10, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 02:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

On May 2, a heavy downpour had caused leakage in the kerbside of T-2.

The Hindu Bureau

A BIAL spokesperson said that there was a leakage in the KIA T-2 building but could not confirm if a viral video showing was recorded on May 9. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The heavy downpour on Thursday, May 9, evening resulted in water leakage in certain areas of the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) terminal areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain havoc

“A very heavy downpour of rain within a short span of time on the evening of May 9, 2024, resulted in water leakage in certain areas of the terminals at KIA. Our teams promptly responded to the situation to mitigate the impact and restore normal operations. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

A video has been doing rounds on social media showing water leakage from the airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) building due to Thursday’s rain. The spokesperson said that there was a leakage in the terminal building but could not confirm if the video was recorded yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 2, 2024, a heavy downpour had caused leakage in the kerbside of T-2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 2,55,661-sq.meters T-2 was built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore. The new terminal is located on the northeastern side of Terminal-1 and is designed by New York-based architectural firm SOM.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) readings at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the KIA station had recorded 72.4 mm rainfall.

IMD officials said rainfall recorded was between 8.30 a.m. on May 9 and 8.30 am on May 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US